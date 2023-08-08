BRP Group (BRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BRP Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

