BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Matthew Key Acquires 19,900 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Key bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,487 ($28,737.38).

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 1.3 %

BT.A stock opened at GBX 111.90 ($1.43) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 110.55 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.76 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 596.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

About BT Group – CLASS A

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.