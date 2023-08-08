BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Matthew Key Acquires 19,900 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Key bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,487 ($28,737.38).
BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 1.3 %
BT.A stock opened at GBX 111.90 ($1.43) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 110.55 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.76 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 596.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.
