Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.13-$5.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 99,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cabot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.