Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-5.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. Cabot also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Cabot Trading Up 0.1 %

CBT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $69.34. 326,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

