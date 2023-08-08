Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Cactus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WHD

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.