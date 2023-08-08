Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CGO opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

