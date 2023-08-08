Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CGO opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Palantir Slips: An Entry Point Comes Into Focus
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Trex Shares Up As Eco-Friendly Flooring Specialist Beats Views
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.