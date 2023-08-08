Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,581,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of AL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 113,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,864. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.