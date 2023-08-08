Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 923.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ JOUT traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,785. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $585.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

