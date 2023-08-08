Cambiar Investors LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amedisys worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. 40,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

