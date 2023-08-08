Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 266,004 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $298,877,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.50. 40,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,257. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.03 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

