Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $35,000 in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

About The Dixie Group

(Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.