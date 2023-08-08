Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

