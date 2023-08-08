Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

