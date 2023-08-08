Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

