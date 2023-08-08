Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

CU opened at C$31.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.33. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$41.51.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1664393 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

