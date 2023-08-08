Cannell & Co. Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,420 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.16. The stock had a trading volume of 524,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

