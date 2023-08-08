Cannell & Co. Has $26.70 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 482,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,747. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

