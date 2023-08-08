Cannell & Co. Has $37.53 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.30. 1,636,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,701. The company has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

