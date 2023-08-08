Cannell & Co. Has $39.91 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,516 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 1.4% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Air Lease worth $39,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,581,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

