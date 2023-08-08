Cannell & Co. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. 1,128,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

