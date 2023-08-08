Cannell & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 121.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.50. The company had a trading volume of 358,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

