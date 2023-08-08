Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

