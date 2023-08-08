Cannell & Co. Sells 6,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,584,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 413,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.34.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

