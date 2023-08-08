Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $528.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

