Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.96

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 67461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.