Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $34.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capri by 209.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $19,107,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 886,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $21,489,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 903.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

