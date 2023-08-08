Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 865,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,797. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

