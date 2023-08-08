Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.58

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.58 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 105.29 ($1.35). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 6,235,685 shares trading hands.

Card Factory Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.44. The stock has a market cap of £348.88 million, a P/E ratio of 793.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Card Factory news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 8,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £7,503.86 ($9,589.60). Company insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.