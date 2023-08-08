CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.