CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
CCLDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
