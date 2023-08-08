Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. 1,270,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.07.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

