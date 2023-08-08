Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-10.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Celanese Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.73. 1,270,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,854. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.35). Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

