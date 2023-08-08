Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.94

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 55431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

