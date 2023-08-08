Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,489,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after buying an additional 2,705,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

