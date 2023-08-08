CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 849,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,638. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

