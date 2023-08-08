Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.43. 717,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.