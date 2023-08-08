Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 301.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after buying an additional 2,750,725 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,893,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

