Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $13.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 5,058,926 shares trading hands.
CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.
