Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $13.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 5,058,926 shares trading hands.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

