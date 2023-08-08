Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $603,300.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,422. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

