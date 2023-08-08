China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of CHWRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

