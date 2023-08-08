China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
China Tower Stock Performance
Shares of CHWRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
China Tower Company Profile
