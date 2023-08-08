Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,292,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,447,197 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $7.98.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
