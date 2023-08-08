Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,292,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,447,197 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $7.98.

Chindata Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 603,842 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after buying an additional 2,446,871 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

