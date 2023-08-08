ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Trading 3.9% Higher

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.37. 3,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $853.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.5007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.6%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

