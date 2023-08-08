Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-6.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHH traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.71. The company had a trading volume of 524,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $132.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.