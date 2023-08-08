Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TSE:CHR traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. 734,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,530. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.10 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

