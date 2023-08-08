Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 4.0 %

About Chorus Aviation

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.