Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
