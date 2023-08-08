Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.21.

CHR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.80. 756,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,530. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$545.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.10 million. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4058899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

