Christopher J. Senner Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 1,864,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,619. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after buying an additional 5,500,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

