CIBC Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.31.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.50%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.