CIBC Increases TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE RNW remained flat at C$13.46 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7700229 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

