CIBC Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

