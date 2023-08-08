CIBC Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNMSF
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.