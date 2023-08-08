Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.40. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 530,437 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

